Oldest manuscripts in Iceland receive police escort to exhibition

Some of the oldest manuscripts in Iceland received a police escort as they were relocated to an exhibition at Edda, the House of Icelandic Studies, this coming Saturday.

The manuscripts date back roughly 800 years and were delivered to Iceland from Denmark as part of a loan between the Nordic countries.

It was reported that these historical manuscripts were transported with a police escort as a precaution during the transportation to Edda.

Guðvarður Már Guðlaugsson, the Head of the Cultural Department at the Árni Magnússon Institute, who is conducting the exhibition, explained that the aim is to have all of the loaned manuscripts in place by Christmas.

According to the exhibition, the main focus is “to open up the closed world of medieval manuscripts and to put on display their rich and varied content where life, death, emotion and faith, power and honor all come into play.”



Image: University of Iceland – ©Kristinn Ingvarsson