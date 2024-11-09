Tobacco taxes to increase in Finland

Yle News has reported that tobacco taxes are set to rise by roughly 30% between 2024 and 2027 in Finland.

Over six increments between now and July 2027, the price for cigarettes is set to increase, eventually hitting over the €13 mark.

These tax increases will include cigarettes, loose tobacco, pipe tobacco, cigars, and cigarillos. However, price hikes will not affect nicotine pouches or e-cigarette liquids.

It’s predicted that the Finnish government will make about €100 million from the increase in tobacco taxes.

It’s common for tobacco companies to put more significant amounts of product on the market ahead of government-imposed tax hikes, which means these increased taxes may not be noticeable until older products have been sold.