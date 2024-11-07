Danish far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan jailed for hate crimes by Swedish court

Danish far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan has been jailed for four months by a Swedish court for hate crimes and inciting ethnic hatred.

Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs, was sentenced after an incident in 2022 where Paludan burned a Quran and made derogatory comments about Muslims during a protest in the Swedish city of Malmö.

According to the Malmö District Court, Paludan wrapped the religious book in bacon and set it on fire while spreading hate speech.

On top of the sentencing, Paludan was ordered to pay damages and fees of 80,800 Danish Kroner.



Paludan was not in attendance during the proceedings. However, he intends to appeal the decision.

Image: News Øresund – Johan Wessman, Wikicommons