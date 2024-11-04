Hazardous chemicals in cosmetic products in Denmark finds European Chemicals Agency

Hazardous and banned chemicals have been found in numerous cosmetic products sold in Denmark, according to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

Speaking as part of a statement, ECHA found hazardous chemicals in cosmetic products “from various sellers and at all price ranges” found during controls between November 2023 and April 2024.

The European Chemicals Agency stated that the inspections were based on the products’ list of ingredients and noted that the control measure “can be easily used also by consumers”.

ECHA comments, “Enforcement authorities have taken measures to remove the non-compliant products from the market.”

The products concerned included lip-liners, conditioners, hair masks, and eyeliners.



Image: https://echa.europa.eu