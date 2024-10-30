Ukraine-Nordic summit in Iceland: President Zelenskyy discusses future with Nordic leaders

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy marked his first working visit to Iceland on 29th October as part of the Ukraine-Nordic summit, where Ukraine’s future was discussed alongside various Nordic leaders.

Upon President Zelenskyy’s arrival, the president of Ukraine addressed the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden and expressed his deep gratitude to Ukraine’s Nordic partner countries for their support during the ongoing conflict.

Speaking about Iceland and the country’s role in assisting Ukraine’s NATO membership, “I am grateful to Iceland for supporting our country on the path to NATO. Inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance is the first point of the Victory Plan and a reliable way to achieve a just peace.”

As part of a joint statement between the Nordic countries, five key areas were addressed as their next focus.

This focus includes support in the form of energy, social resilience, and humanitarian support packages. A commitment was also made to ensure the “full and efficient implementation of the bilateral agreements on security cooperation and long-term support in close coordination with Ukraine.”