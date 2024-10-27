New international airport in Greenland’s Nuuk set to open

A new international airport in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, is set to open. This will allow bigger aircraft to land for the first time in the country, making a huge step forward for tourism in Greenland.

By the end of November this year, Nuuk will open a new airport with a longer runway and a new modern terminal building.

Initially, direct flights to Nuuk will operate from Copenhagen and carry more than 300 passengers. Then, as of next summer, direct flights from New York will start operating via United Airlines.

“I’m sure we will see a lot of tourism, and we’ll see a lot of change,” commented the Chief Executive of operator Greenland Airports, Jens Lauridsen.

A resident of Nuuk explained that the country has previously been shut from the whole world, and that now we’re going to open to the world.”