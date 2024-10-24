Police in Iceland cause unease for use of AI-generated imagery

Police in Iceland’s Suðurnes have caused some unease for its use of AI-generated imagery after an image shared to its Facebook page was found to be unsettling.

The image shared was of a smiling officer putting a cycling helmet on a child in a post promoting bicycle safety.

However, eagle-eyed Icelanders noticed inappropriate details in the image, including the officer carrying a holster and gun—which is not a practice in Iceland—the officer wearing an incorrect uniform, and most disturbingly, the incorrect number of fingers on the hands of some of the children in the image.

Speaking to RÚV, Úlfar Lúðvíksson, the Police Chief in Suðurnes, explained that this AI image was an oversight by a police employee.

“From now on, images of Icelandic police officers will be used, we will not rely on artificial intelligence in this regard,” stated Lúðvíksson.



Image: Lögreglan á Suðurnesjum