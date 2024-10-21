Unemployment in Denmark: Drop in demand for labor causes unemployment increase

The unemployment figures in Denmark have risen by 1000 people, and economists have blamed a drop in the demand for labor in the country as the primary cause for this increase.

The Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment noted that the number of unemployed people in Denmark has increased by 1000 people, making it around 88,300 people in total.

This figure notes an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent, which has been constant for the population. However, an increase of 1000 people is the highest since January 2023.

According to Kristian Skriver, a Senior Economist at the Confederation of Danish Enterprise, explained, “The lower demand for laborr has caused unemployment to rise noticeably. New jobs are still being created, but job growth has slowed down over the past few months.”

“Looking ahead, job growth is expected to slow down even further,” noted Skriver.