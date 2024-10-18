Largest energy storage investment in Sweden goes live

Sweden’s largest energy storage investment has gone live, totaling 211 MW/211 MWh of power across 14 large-scale projects.

The storage investment is a collaboration between Ingrid Capacity and energy storage owner-operator BW ESS. Through their partnership, they have delivered 14 large-scale BESS projects (battery energy storage systems) throughout the country’s energy grid, situated in SE3 and SE4.

Romina Pourmokhtari, the incumbent Minister for Climate and the Environment during 2022, oversaw the connection to the grid while in office.

“It is a great honor to inaugurate the largest energy storage investment in the Nordics, with 211 MW now connected to the power grid,” explained Pourmokhtari.

“Thanks to the efforts of Ingrid Capacity and BW ESS, we are reducing grid congestion and enabling increased power production,” continued Pourmokhtari.