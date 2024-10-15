Politics in Iceland: Iceland’s government coalition collapses

Iceland’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson has announced that Iceland’s coalition government has disbanded due to disagreements on political issues, calling for fresh elections.

During a press conference on RUV, Benediktsson noted that growing disagreements between the parties “on issues ranging from foreign policy to asylum seekers issues” caused the coalition to dissolve.

In Iceland, elections must be held at the latest 45 days after the dissolution, with the date for elections set for 30th November.

Iceland’s coalition government comprises the right-wing Independence party, the centre-right Progressive party, and the Left-Greens.

Benediktsson was elected as the country’s Prime Minister after the Left-Greens’ Katrín Jakobsdóttir resigned in April to run for President.