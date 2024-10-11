Port officials in Norway arrest ship officer for flying unauthorized drone in port

A ship officer on board one of the member vessels of the shipping insurer Gard was recently arrested and fined for flying an unauthorized drone in a commercial port in Norway where the ship was moored.

Gard explained that the culprit was a European national; a number of Russian citizens had previously been detained in Norway for flying unauthorized drones near ports and airports.

Given current geopolitical events, Norwegian authorities have stated that they take these situations extremely seriously. They explained that numerous foreign nationals have been deported for flying unauthorized drones across Norway.

Gard explained to this members that this recent incident shows that flying drones from a vessel without permission from the Norwegian authorities could have serious consequences for all involved.

Regulations in Norway regarding the use of drones and failure to comply with rules could possibly lead to criminal prosecution.