Archaeologists in Denmark discover over 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons

More than 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons have been discovered in Denmark, archaeologists in the country have announced.

The discovery of these skeletons provides never-before-seen insights into how the Vikings lived and traveled.

Speaking in a statement, archaeologist and curator at Museum Odense, Michael Borre Lundø explained, “This discovery offers extraordinary opportunities to perform a wide range of scientific analyses, which can reveal more about the general health, diet, and origins of those buried.”

Lundø further explains that due to the state of the skeletons, DNA samples will be able to be pulled for scientific analysis.

The site of the findings was found on the southern outskirts of Åsum, which was a 2,000-square-meter Viking burial ground used during the 9th and 10th centuries.