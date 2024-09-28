New nuclear reactor to start its construction in Sweden before 2026

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has announced that Sweden aims to begin the construction of a new nuclear reactor before 2026 as part of his party’s goal to expand Sweden’s nuclear energy capacity.

Currently, the country has six nuclear reactors, which generate roughly 30% of Sweden’s electricity. This new reactor aims to double the country’s electricity production to support its electrification efforts.

The type of reactor is still being decided upon, but Kristersson’s government aims to hit the goal of two new large-scale reactors by 2035.

Sweden’s government claims that nuclear power is crucial for the future of the country’s energy.

“Energy systems are part of the state’s fundamental infrastructure issues, much like railways, roads, and the education system. You can’t just leave it and hope it will work,” explained Kristersson.



Image: Anchor2009