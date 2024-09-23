Foreign work permits in Denmark updated to enforce new income requirements

From 1st October 2024, foreign nationals looking for work permits in Denmark will now be required to have higher salaries than previously in order to take up employment, Danish authorities have announced.

According to the new update, foreign nationals must have salaries over 10% higher than before to be eligible for a foreign work permit in Denmark.

It was stated that this new update will assess whether the salary offered to foreigners corresponds to Danish standards, which explains the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration.

This new move is a way for the Danish government to ensure that foreign workers have competitive salaries with those already in the Danish labor market.

This new requirement will only affect those who apply for residency and a work permit in Denmark from 1st October.