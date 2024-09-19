Electric cars in Norway: Petrol-driven vehicles outnumbered by electric cars

The number of electric cars in Norway has now exceeded the amount of petrol-driven cars in the country, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

Norwegian Road Federation’s new figures have shown that out of the 2.8 million private cars registered in the country, 754,303 are all-electric, with 753,905 that are petrol-driven.

Currently, 90 percent of all new cars sold in Norway are electric, and Norway aims to be the first country to end the sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025.

Norwegian Road Federation Director Ojvind Solberg explains, “This is a historic moment. A turning point that few saw coming ten years ago.”

Solberg also claims that Norway “will have more electric cars than diesel cars in 2026.”



Image: Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz