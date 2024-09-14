Maria Malmer Stenergard appointed as Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

It was announced on Tuesday 10th September that Maria Malmer Stenergard has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Stenergard will be replacing Tobias Billström, who resigned from his position on 4th September. Stenergard is a minister of the country’s ruling conservative Moderate Party.

Stenergard’s first international call of the Minister of Foreign Affairs was to speak with Elina Valtonen, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, as per tradition.

In addition to Stenergard’s appointment, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also named Jessica Rosencrantz as the country’s Minister for European Union Affairs upon Kristersson’s presentation of his new government to parliament.

The Moderate Party is Sweden’s center-right ruling party.