Carbon dioxide cross-border transportation and storage collaboration announced between Finland and Norway

A new partnership between Finland and Norway has been announced, allowing the two countries to collaborate on the cross-border transportation and storage of carbon dioxide, aligning with their commitment to mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable energy.

During a virtual meeting between Kai Mykkänen, Finnish Minister of Climate and the Environment, and Terje Aasland, Norwegian Minster of Energy, the two countries agreed upon joint efforts for transporting and storing carbon dioxide as a positive step forward to combating climate change.

“Finland has a lot of potential in the capture and use of biogenic carbon. In addition, we want to make it possible to store carbon dioxide permanently,” explained Mykkänen.

Mykkänen commented, “The cooperation to be launched with Norway will improve the conditions for the clean growth of companies and for the development of technological solutions.”

Aasland added, “We have capacity to store large amounts of CO2 on the Norwegian Continental Shelf which can provide a service and market opportunity for emissions in Europe. This kind of teamwork is important for carbon capture and storage to become the successful climate mitigation measure we need it to be.”

Image: Jani Laukkanen