Danish Ikea customers see thousands of Krone wrongfully withdrawn

A “human error” in IKEA’s IT systems cost more than 2000 IKEA in Denmark to wrongfully have thousands of Krone withdrawn from their bank accounts.

Speaking to Danish news outlet BT, IKEA’s Director of Communications Christian Mouroux explained, “A group of customers was charged an amount that they should not have been charged, based on a full or partial cancellation of their order.”

Mouroux continued to note that “the vast majority” of customers affected by the error have been refunded and that the furniture company is working on paying back the remaining refunds.

Mouroux added that IKEA has a “dedicated focus” on making sure that this will not happen to customers in the future.

The withdrawn amounts range from a few thousand to 60,000 Krone.



Image: IKEA