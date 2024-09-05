Tobias Billström steps down as Foreign Minister of Sweden

In an unexpected move, Tobias Billström has stepped down from his position as Sweden’s Foreign Minister, where Billström is set to leave when the country’s parliament re-opens next week.

Billström’s tenure as the country’s Foreign Minister lasted almost two years, during which he saw Sweden become a member of NATO.

In a post on social media platform X, Billström said, “It is with a mixture of sadness and pride that I have today informed the prime minister that I will leave the post of foreign minister at the opening of parliament next week.”

Speaking about Billström’s next move, he explains, “What I will do next is still open. But I am only 50 years old and I look forward to contributing and working hard in other contexts.”

Ulf Kristersson, Sweden’s Prime Minister, commented in a statement on Facebook, that he wished Billström well in his “future endeavors”.



Image: U.S. Department of State