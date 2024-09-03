Forests in Norway triple in size over past century

According to a report published by Statistics Norway, forests in Norway have tripled in size over the past decade.

Over the past forty years, Norwegian forests have doubled in size due to warmer temperatures in the country and CO2 levels rising.

The survey marks the 11th national land forest inventory in Norway since 1905 when the country gained complete independence.

Speaking to forskning.no, Rasmus Astrup, Head of Research at NIBIO, commented, “We have also had very good growth conditions for the forest over the past 10-20 years. There have been higher temperatures and longer summers.”

Norway has over 1 billion cubic meters of forest growth in total.