Finland accused of climate inaction in supreme court case filed by Greenpeace

Finland is being sued by Greenpeace and other environmental organizations for violating the country’s climate legislation and not hitting its climate targets.

A total of six organizations, including Greenpeace, have explained in a statement that in 2022, Finland proclaimed it had adopted “one of the strongest net zero climate targets among industrialized nations, committing to become climate neutral by 2035 and reach net negative emissions thereafter.”

As part of their lawsuit filed to Finland’s Supreme Administrative Court, it was argued that its right-wing government is violating the country’s Climate Act with a “lack of adequate climate action”.

Kaisa Kosonen, Greenpeace Senior Policy Advisor, explains, “Our government is failing to enact solutions, canceling agreed actions and refusing to revise Finland’s outdated climate plan for land use and forestry.”

“This constitutes a violation of the Climate Act, so it’s our duty as NGOs to take legal action”, followed Kosonen.