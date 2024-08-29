Denmark launches world’s first green ammonia plant

Denmark has launched the world’s first green ammonia plant in Ramme, Northwest Jutland, designed to integrate renewable power into the ammonia production process.

The plant, developed by Topsoe, Skovgaard Energy and Vestas, received DKK 81 million (US$12.1m) in funding from the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) for its development.

CEO of Power-to-X at Topsoe, Kim Hedegaard, explains, “With this new facility, we are taking an important step, which will benefit both Denmark and the rest of the world.”

“We need to continue the development of green alternatives for energy-intensive industries and long-distance transportation with research, innovation, and action. This project is a unique example of going from good intentions to actively supporting the energy transition,” explains Hedegaard.

The plant’s process works by adjusting the ammonia synthesis loop and electrolysis process based on the availability of renewable power. This renewable power is sourced from 12 megawatts of existing Vestas wind turbines and 50 megawatts of new solar panels.



Image: https://www.topsoe.com/