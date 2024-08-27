Norway’s Andøya Spaceport officially receives Launch Site Operator license

Norway’s Andøya Spaceport has received its Launch Site Operator license from the country’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, further positioning Norway as the foremost space nation in the Arctic.

Norway’s Andøya Spaceport is situated on Andøya in Nordland. With this new license, the Spaceport becomes a Launch Site Operator and has the authority to develop, operate, and ensure safe operations at the site.

For example, the Spaceport can operate launch vehicles that can send satellites into orbit.

“There is a huge team effort behind the work to get this license in place. Ever since 2018, our team has been building the foundation that now enables launch of satellites from Norwegian soil. The Collaboration with Isar Aerospace, authorities and stakeholder groups has been key. Building a spaceport from scratch has required patience, creativity and perseverance, and has demanded varied expertise from many different industries,” explained Andøya Spaceport’s Interim President, Lasse Berg.

With this license, Norway has become a key player in the global space industry and a valued European space nation.



Image: https://andoyaspace.no