Eruption at Sundhnúkur Crater Row Continues as Lava Flows Northward

The Sundhnúkur Crater Row is experiencing its largest volcanic eruption in recent history, with lava flows heading northward. The eruption began on August 22 and has seen dramatic geological activity across the region, including significant land subsidence in Svartsengi, raising concerns among local authorities and residents.

Unprecedented Lava Flow

Initial estimates indicate that at the start of the eruption, the lava was flowing at a staggering rate of 1,500 to 2,000 cubic meters per second. However, this flow has now slowed to several tens of cubic meters per second. The lava has been advancing primarily northwesterly, forming two main streams. Although the flow has decelerated, the extent of the lava field has reached an impressive 15.1 square kilometres.

Land Subsidence in Svartsengi

On the evening of August 22, the ground subsided by approximately 40 centimetres as magma moved from the Svartsengi geothermal area into the Sundhnúkur Crater Row. Geologists have been closely monitoring this movement of magma, combined with ongoing seismic activity, and are tracking the impacts on both the landscape and the local communities.

A Significant Event Since 2023

All current data and measurements confirm that this is the most significant volcanic event in the region since the autumn of 2023. The eruption has continued to concentrate northeast of Stóra-Skógfell, with the volcanic activity now primarily isolated to a specific section of the fissure that opened on August 22.

Environmental Impact and Hazard Warnings

While the impact is minimal, the eruption’s environmental impact extends beyond the lava flow. According to recent gas dispersion forecasts, volcanic gas emissions and the potential for wildfires could affect nearby areas, including Svartsengi, Reykjanesbær, and Vogar. The Icelandic Meteorological Office has updated the hazard assessment for the region, urging residents to take necessary precautions.