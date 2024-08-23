Volcanic eruption in Iceland: A new fissure opens up in Grindavík

A new volcanic eruption in Iceland is taking place through a new fissure in Grindavík in the southwest of the country, marking the sixth eruption since December 2023.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) confirmed in a statement that “A volcanic eruption has begun. A fissure has opened east of Sylingarfell.”

The IMO noted that the fissure is up to 3.9km and that it initially started at 9.26pm local time on Thursday 22nd August.

At the northern end of the fissure, there was “considerable seismic activity” roughly an hour after the volcano began, with a 4.0-magnitude earthquake recorded at 10.37pm.

Despite the eruption, flights to and from Iceland are operating normally, confirms Isavia and Keflavík International Airport.