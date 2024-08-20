Stig Karlsen steps down as Norway’s Eurovision Head of Delegation

Norway’s Eurovision Head of Delegation, Stig Karlsen, has announced that he’s resigning from his position which he held for a decade.

Karlsen made the move to resign after taking on a new position as the head of communications for Jannicke Mikkelsen, Norway’s first female astronaut, during Mikkelsen’s SpaceX mission.

Karlsen explains, “Ten years is a decent length of time for a project, and now this fantastic offer came up with a Norwegian astronaut, so now the time had come.”

It is yet unclear who will take over Karlsen, as it’s a high-responsibility job and a task that needs extra recruitment.

During Karlsen’s time as Head of Delegation, Norway only failed once to reach the Grand Final in 2019.