Finnish saw unusually warm temperatures throughout July 

According to a report by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, Finland saw unusually warm weather through July, with high temperatures hitting Northern and Central Lapland.

The northernmost part of Lapland saw days exceeding 25 degrees Celsius, some of the highest temperatures in that area over the past years.

Utsjoki Kevo, in the Northern Lapland Region, recorded the highest temperatures, with a total of 14 days consecutively hitting highs.

Meteorologists noted that these days were “exceptional,” a term only used when a weather phenomenon occurs only once every 30 years.

On average, heatwaves in the Lapland region only last 5 to 10 days.