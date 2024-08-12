2024 Summer Olympics handball: Denmark men’s team becomes two-time champions

Denmark’s men’s team beat Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics handball final, making the country the two-time champion at Olympics handball, also winning gold in 2016.

On Sunday 11th August, Denmark won gold at the spectacular final in Paris, dominating Germany 39-26.

Danish right-back Mathias Gidsel scored 11 goals from 13 attempts in the final, resulting in Gidsel becoming the Olympic Games’ top scorer with 62 goals.

This gold medal marks the country’s second-ever Olympic gold in men’s handball, earning the top spot in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro games. In the 2021 Tokyo Games, Denmark placed second, winning silver.

Denmark knocked out its Nordic rivals Sweden in the quarter-finals, beating them 32-31.