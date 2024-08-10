Whales in Iceland: Beached baleen whale rescued

It has been reported by RÚV that a baleen whale that was found beached in South Iceland has been rescued by police and rescue workers.

The whale was found washed onshore mid-day Wednesday in the town of Þorlákshöfn, located in the south of Iceland.

Upon its discovery, rescue workers swiftly dragged the whale back to the sea via a boat.

RÚV reported that the exact species of the whale had not been determined, yet it was confirmed that it belonged to the baleen whale family.

The whale was initially found by passers-by, who couldn’t push it back into the water. The mammal was draped with large sheets soaked in water while waiting for the rescue team.