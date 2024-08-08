Son of Norway’s Crown Princess charged with assault and vandalism

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been charged by Oslo police with assault and vandalism.

It was reported that Oslo Police were called into Høiby’s residence in Frogner, Oslo, and taken into custody on Sunday morning after the alleged violence on Saturday night. Høiby was also released the same day.

Police have yet to release the address of where the violence and vandalism allegedly occurred.

“It is a serious case when the police are involved,” said Crown Prince Haakon, Høiby’s biological father.

It’s standard practice for the Norwegian press not to identify people before they’re convicted. However, news outlet VG concluded that this case is a matter of public interest.