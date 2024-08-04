Smugglers enter £570m worth of drugs into Norwegian capital

An estimated £570m worth of drugs have entered the Norwegian capital, Oslo, through its port, claims Anne Lindboe, the Mayor of Oslo.

Lindboe explained that drugs worth up to £570m have been smuggled into Oslo’s port, which is the country’s largest port. The port receives 243,000 containers through 50-70 ships per week.

Lindboe has warned authorities that drug smugglers are targeting Oslo’s port as a gateway to enter drugs into mainland Europe.

Speaking to NRK, Lindboe commented, “It seems that the port of Oslo is becoming a preferred port in Europe for criminal, hardened gangs” and that it was “slightly too poorly guarded.”

Norwegian Customs Union Leader Karin Tanderø Schaug has also called for action, stating that organized crime is “critical” in the country and that it needs to “reinforce the customs in Norway.”