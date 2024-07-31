Long-lost continent found beneath Greenland’s Davis Strait

Researchers have found a long-lost continent beneath the Davis Strait between mid-western Greenland and Baffin Island in Canada.

The continent is a failed miniature continent that didn’t fully form roughly 58 million years ago.

The Davis Strait is renowned for its oddly thick seafloor. Now, researchers have found that the seafloor is part of a continent that didn’t entirely pull away when Greenland and Canada rifted apart. Microcontinents are pieces of Earth’s crust that have broken away from the main continents.

According to the researchers, the submerged piece of crust is roughly 12 to 15 miles long.

These incredible findings, which will provide the most detailed insight into this rifting process, will be published in the scientific journal Gondwana Research in September.