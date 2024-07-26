Sweden expects world’s first hybrid-electric aircraft by 2030

The world’s first hybrid-electric aircraft suitable for up to 30 passengers is being built in Sweden. It aims to be in regional traffic by 2030.

Currently, only two-seater electric aeroplanes are certified to carry passengers. The ES-30 aircraft aims to be the world’s first commercial hybrid-electric aircraft capable of carrying 30 passengers.

Christoffer Levandowski, innovation leader at Heart Aerospace, who is developing the aircraft, explains, “Only 20 percent of the world’s population has ever flown today…I believe that a major development will take place amongst those who have not yet had the opportunity to fly.”

Regarding how much time it’ll take to build the aircraft, Levandowski notes, “The development of new regulations and certification processes takes time, and in parallel, the airports must invest in ground infrastructure to be able to receive electric aircraft that need to be charged when they land.”

At the moment, battery technology can keep the aircraft airborne for roughly 32 km, but researchers at Heart Aerospace are looking at extending this flight time to 182 km through sustainable bio-jet fuel.



Image: https://heartaerospace.com