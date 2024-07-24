New Finnish law blocking asylum seekers from entering via Russian border becomes operational

A new, controversial law that allows asylum seekers to be turned away from entering Finland via the eastern Russian border has become operational.

The new law was approved by the Finnish Parliament earlier in July. It was met with criticism from some human rights bodies and the country’s left-leaning parties, as it violates international migration law and sets a dangerous precedent.

This law drew extensive accusations that Russia is trying to “weaponize” migration at its border with Finland in the eastern part of the country by encouraging migrants to cross the border.

This new law allows Finnish border authorities to reject asylum applications under certain conditions. It also allows the authorities to turn away immigrants who enter the country via Russia without the right to appeal.

This new law is intended to be in force for roughly a year.