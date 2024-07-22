Danish football: Kasper Hjulmand steps down as manager of Denmark

A decision has been made for Kasper Hjulmand to step down from his role as the manager of Denmark’s men’s national team due to the country’s result of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.

Peter Moller, the Football Director of the Danish Football Association, reviewed Denmark’s performance at the Championship. Both Moller and Hjulmand concluded that it was necessary to change leadership.

Hjulmand expressed his deep connection with Danish fans and was grateful for all he was able to achieve.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to be allowed to coach our national team for four years,” explained Hjulmand. “I have given everything I had to achieve success and to get the people to rally around the team.”

Morten Wieghorst has been appointed as the new manager of Denmark on an interim basis until 2025.