New connecting bridge proposed between Finland and Sweden

The Finnish Government has proposed a new bridge to connect Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden, stretching across the Gulf of Bothnia.

The proposed bridge, the Kvarken Bridge, is estimated to be around 40km in length and likely cost up to €1.5-2 billion.

The bridge aims to reduce transport times between Vaasa and Umeå, which are currently linked by a ferry service. Alternatively, the current driving route is time-consuming, going through the shores of the Gulf of Bothnia and involving a circuitous route to the north.

The Gulf of Bothnia is relatively shallow between Vaasa and Umeå, meaning construction will be easier and present fewer challenges.

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is conducting a study on the project, which should be ready by 2025.