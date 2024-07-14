UEFA Women’s EURO 2025: Iceland and Denmark qualify for football tournament

Scandinavian countries Iceland and Denmark have qualified for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 football tournament, set to take place in Switzerland.

Iceland beat Germany with an incredible 3-0 win, ensuring a second-place qualifier in Group A4. Ingibjorg Sigurdardóttir scored the country’s first goal in the first half of the game, with Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir and Sveindis Jónsdóttir scoring two more in the second half.

Denmark also qualified in second place in Group A2, with three wins and two losses.

Norway has yet to qualify, and its fate in the tournament will be decided on 16th July. Norway will qualify if it beats the Netherlands or if both games are drawn. However, the country could be relegated if both it and Italy lose.

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will be the 14th edition of the football tournament.