Copenhagen Fashion Week: Overseas models allowed to work without permit

Denmark has announced that models from overseas are being allow to work with casting agents and brands without the need a work permit during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Prior to this announcement, models from non-Schengen countries needed to obtain a work permit before entering Denmark, a process that, according to the event organizers, can take up to four months.

This significant change is the culmination of several years of dedicated work led by Dansk Fashion and Textile. As a result, professional models can now work for up to 3 separate periods of 3 days each within 180 days, without the need for a work permit.

“I am very happy that our hard work behind the scenes has paid off. Copenhagen Fashion Week is an important international fashion week, and therefore the rules so far have been hugely frustrating, because they made it difficult to live out the ambitions when it comes to international models,” explained Thomas Klausen, Chief Executive of Dansk Fashion & Textile and Chairperson of the Board of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

“Therefore, we are very satisfied that the rules have been relaxed, as an international fashion week must be able to represent international models,” continued Klausen.