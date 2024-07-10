Getting to Hel is Surprisingly Fun: A Journey to Oslo’s Viking Planet Museum

The team at Icenews recently had the chance to visit The Viking Planet, Oslo’s digital Viking museum, and let me tell you, it was an experience unlike any other. We were not sure what to expect when we saw their new ad campaign with slogans like “Tourists Go to Hel” and “The Best Chopping Mall in Oslo,” but we were intrigued.

Upon entering the museum, I was met by Rasmus Ramstad, the museum’s CEO, who greeted me with a mischievous grin. He explained the thinking behind the campaign, stating, “We wanted to capture the essence of the Viking spirit – adventurous, daring, and maybe a little bit dark.”

The museum is a technological marvel with immersive exhibits that transport you back to the Viking Age. I found myself face-to-face with the goddess Hel, exploring a Viking village, and even braving a virtual fjord cruise (thankfully, without any actual sea serpents).

The museum’s attention to detail is impressive, and the interactive elements make the experience engaging. But what struck me most was how it embraced the darker aspects of Viking culture, from their beliefs about the afterlife to their reputation as fierce warriors.

Ramstad explained, “We don’t shy away from the fact that the Viking Age was a violent and often brutal time. But often forget the rich culture, artistry, and social complexities of this fascinating era and we want to showcase that also.”

And that’s precisely what The Viking Planet does. It’s an honest, immersive, and surprisingly fun exploration of the Viking world. So, if you’re looking for an adventure that’s a little bit different, I highly recommend a visit. Just be prepared to face Hel – she’s waiting for you.