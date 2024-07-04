Man found guilty of shooting incident during 2022 Pride celebrations in Oslo, Norway

A man has been found guilty of killing two people and seriously injuring nine others during a shooting incident at the 2022 Pride celebrations in Oslo, Norway. The man, Zaniar Matapour, is set to serve 30 years in prison for the attack.

In June 2022, Matapour opened fire outside a popular gay bar in Oslo, firing ten rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd of people.

Speaking to NRK, Espen Evjenth, the head of the support group for survivors and victims’ relatives, commented that the conviction is “a great relief.”

Prosecutor Aud Kinsarvik Gravas claimed the verdict was the right outcome” and “a historically severe punishment.”

After the offense took place, bystanders managed to overpower Matapour. Extensive video evidence allowed the court to find a guilty verdict.