Memorandum of Understanding signed between Norwegian and Finnish defense ministries

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Norway and Finland as part of a defense cooperation between the two Nordic countries.

The Memorandum of Understanding will replace the 2021 framework agreement concluded between Norway and Finland, and will provide a deeper bilateral cooperation and Nordic defense cooperation.

Finland’s Minister of Defence, Antti Häkkänen, explains, “The objective of defense cooperation between Finland and Norway is to strengthen both countries’ defense and regional security. We also want to strengthen operational cooperation, interoperability and joint dialogue on security interests and challenges.”

“Finland is an important ally for Norway. We already have extensive defense cooperation, but want to deepen it even more, now that Finland is a member of NATO. We have common values and interests, and a common border in the north. We want to strengthen the defense of our countries, and we do that best together,” said Bjørn Arild Gram, Norway’s Minister of Defence.

A Memorandum of Understanding is an agreement between two or more parties indicating an intended common line of action.



Photo: Finnish Ministry of Defence