Instant ramen products recalled in Denmark due to excessive spiciness

The popular instant ramen products by Samyang Foods, Buldak fire noodles, are being recalled in Denmark due to excessive spiciness, which has the potential to lead to health problems.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration has recalled the instant noodles due to a risk of “acute poisoning” from excessive capsaicin, the active ingredient in chili peppers.

The Administration has found that possible symptoms of eating the food include high blood pressure, vomiting, burning, and discomfort. The Administration commented, “That is why we are now demanding shops remove the products from their shelves.”

Speaking to CNN, Samyang Foods explained that the products were not being recalled because of quality issues, but because of the excessive levels of spicy. “… it is so spicy that it could cause problems,” noted a Samyang Foods spokesperson to CNN.

The products that have been recalled are Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken, and Hot Chicken Stew.