Man arrested over assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Danish Police have confirmed they have arrested a man after he attacked Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Friday 7th June.

The full details of the attack remain unclear, but Danish media have stated that the suspect forcefully walked toward the Prime Minister and pushed her hard at Kultorvet Square in Copenhagen.

The suspect is a 39-year-old man who appeared in court on Saturday. He will remain in custody until 20th June.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister’s office, Frederiksen suffered a “minor whiplash injury” and is “safe and sound, but she is shocked by the incident.”

Danish Police claim that the attack was likely not “politically motivated.”