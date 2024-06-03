Presidential election in Iceland: Halla Tómasdóttir named as president

Yesterday marked the official final numbers for the presidential election in Iceland, with Halla Tómasdóttir becoming the country’s seventh president.

Tómasdóttir received more than 30% support in each of the six constituencies, winning the most votes.

80,8% of the country’s registered voters turned up to cast their votes, totaling 215,635 votes out of 266,935 people registered.

Halla Tómasdóttir received 34,3% of the votes, with former Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir receiving 25.5%, Halla Hrund Logadóttir receiving 15.5%, comedian and former Mayor of Reykjavík Jón Gnarr receiving 10.2%, Baldur Þórhallsson receiving 8.3%, and Arnar Þór Jónsson receiving 5.1% of the votes.

Tómasdóttir will take over presidential duties from the current President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, in August 2024.