Stunning Image from Iceland Chosen as NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day

A stunning image from Iceland has been chosen as NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day. The video, captured this winter at the Arctic Henge in Raufarhöfn, shows a meteor bursting into a brilliant flash of light over the area.

The spectacular display lit up the sky tonight as the meteor burned out, leaving a bright green trail before vanishing and leaving behind a smoky streak.

Fortunately, Babak Tafreshi was filming and captured the moment on video. Jennifer Franklin took the photo that NASA, the United States space agency, chose as its Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Since NASA bestowed its honour upon this image, it has garnered the attention of millions worldwide, shining a spotlight on Iceland’s natural wonders even long after its initial release.

The Arctic Henge, a captivating structure nestled in the North East of Iceland, was the backdrop for this celestial event. It was conceived and designed by the visionary artist Haukur Halldórsson.

Below, you can see the video from which the image was derived – Thank you Babak Tafreshi.