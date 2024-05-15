Tesla strike in Sweden: Country’s largest union joins strike

Sweden’s largest union, Unionen, has officially joined the Tesla strike in the country, which has been going on for the last six months by mechanics at the U.S. car manufacturer.

The main cause of the strike is due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement which would allow IF Metall, the metal workers’ union, to negotiate deals for the workforce.

It was stated that 44 of the company’s mechanics had gone on strike. Tesla’s vehicles aren’t produced in Sweden, but are serviced at the plant.

More than a dozen unions have shown their support of IF Metall and the action, with Unionen being the latest to join the movement.

Speaking to Reuters, Martin Westfield, Head of Negotiations, explained, “It is fundamentally important to protect our collective agreement system.”