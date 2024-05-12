Iceland expects tourist arrivals to hit all-time high this summer

Isavia, Iceland’s national airport and air navigation service provider, estimates that 2.4 million foreign tourists will pass through Keflavík Airport this summer, making it the country’s largest year for foreign tourist arrivals.

According to Isavia, an average of 178 flights will be taking place per day across 28 airlines. The highest number of airlines recorded was 29 in 2018.

Grétar Már Garðarsson, Director of Airlines and Route Development at Isavia, comments, “We look forward to receiving even more visitors this summer. The passenger forecast assumes that over the summer months, April to October, the number of passengers will increase by 391 thousand, which is an increase of 7.2% year-on-year.”

The expected number of arrivals and departures at the airport is set to total over 37,000, which is 5% higher than in 2023 and 36% higher than at the same time in 2019.

Keflavík Airport is Iceland’s international airport, located roughly 50km from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík.