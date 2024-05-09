Arctic singing competition Pan-Arctic Vision 2024 to be hosted in Greenland

The second edition of the Arctic singing competition Pan-Arctic Vision 2024 is to be hosted in Greenland and set to be held on 12th October.

For 2024, Pan-Arctic Vision will be taking place at the cultural center Katuaq in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.

The Pan-Arctic Vision competition aims to unite communities across the Arctic region through music and is open to singers from the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, Northern Finland, Northern Norway, and Northern Sweden.

In the spirit of cultural preservation, songs in the competition are encouraged to be sung in the native tongue, unless the competitor is a native English speaker.

Four prizes will be awarded in specific categories as part of the competition: ‘Most artistic song’, ‘Most revolutionary song’, ‘Song that gave the greatest sense of community’, and ‘Award to host the next edition’.