Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir to step down as PM and run for President

Iceland’s Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, has recently announced her resignation as PM, stating that she will instead run for the position of the country’s president.

Speaking in a video message across social media, Jakobsdóttir explained, “I had decided some time ago not to seek re-election in the next parliamentary elections. At the same I still have a burning desire to continue to offer my services to Icelandic society.”

Jakobsdóttir has been the Prime Minister since 2017 as part of the country’s coalition of her Left-Green Movement, the Independence Party, and the centre-right Progressive Party.

It’s not immediately clear who will replace Jakobsdóttir. The country will hold a vote on June 1st this year to pick a new PM.

Comedian and former Mayor of Reykjavik Jón Gnarr has also recently announced that he is in the running for the country’s President.