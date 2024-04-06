Malfunctioning missile launcher causes closure of major shipping strait in Denmark

According to the Danish military, a malfunctioning missile launcher on board the Niels Juel ship has closed the Great Belt strait, a major shipping strait in Denmark.

A booster on a Harpoon missile on board the Niels Juel was activated during a mandatory military drill on Thursday, April 5th. The launcher could then not be deactivated.

“Until the booster is disabled, there is a risk that the missile could launch and fly several kilometers away,” the Danish Military explained.

“The Harpoon missile is a sharp missile, but it is only the booster that is activated in connection with the test, and there is therefore no danger that the missile can explode or reach further than the booster rocket can lift,” the military further commented.

The affected area is 5-7 kilometers from the Naval Station, Korsør. However, the missile was not facing in the direction of the Great Belt Bridge.



Image: Mark König via Wiki Commons